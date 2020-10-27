Pushpa: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to kickstart shoot in Vizag; Details Inside

The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa are set to commence the shoot from the first week of November.

After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, fans are eagerly looking forward to Allu Arjun's next titled, Pushpa. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, the upcoming gangster-drama will be directed by Sukumar. One of the much-anticipated projects is yet to go on floors due to COVID-19 pandemic. Well, now finally the makers are set to commence the shoot from the first week of November. Yes, reportedly, Allu Arjun and team will kickstart the shoot from November 6 in Vizag. However, the makers are yet to make an official word regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the first look of Allu Arjun from Pushpa was released earlier this year and it received good response on social media. Reportedly, Bunny plays the role of a lorry driver. His rugged avatar in the poster has grabbed everyone's attention. The film revolves around a red sandalwood smuggling racket. However, there is no revelation regarding the same by the makers of the film yet. Well, fans keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is spending time with his family at home while Rashmika is completing the shoot of her upcoming films.

Earlier, talking about the movie, Allu Arjun in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of this film. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

