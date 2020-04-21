Pushpa: Allu Arjun to feature as a don in the flashback portions of the Sukumar directorial?

Now, the fans are curious to see what Allu Arjun's don look will be like in the film. The Allu Arjun starrer will also reportedly feature him as a truck driver.

The south film Pushpa is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The much-awaited southern drama, Pushpa is helmed by ace director Sukumar. The Allu Arjun starrer will reportedly feature in him as a truck driver. But, now, the latest update on the Sukumar directorial states that the lead star Allu Arjun could be seen as a don in the flashback portions of the south flick. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the latest update on Pushpa.

Earlier news reports suggested that the south film will feature the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor as a truck driver, and hence will be seen in a very intense and rugged look. Now, the fans are curious to see what Allu Arjun's don look will be like in the film. The makers of the highly anticipated film Pushpa unveiled the title of the film and its first look poster on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. This was a pleasant surprise for the fans and followers of the south star, Allu Arjun. On the work front, Allu Arjun delivered a mega-hit film in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

This film was helmed by well-known south director Trivikram Srinivas. The film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and Allu Arjun also thanked his fans and film audiences for giving the film such a thundering response. Now, all eyes are on the film Pushpa to see what it turns out to be like on the silver screen.

