Pushpa: Allu Arjun not to romance Rashmika Mandanna in the Sukumar directorial?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will not be romancing each other in the Sukumar directorial Pushpa, suggests certain reports. Read on for further details.

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has been making a lot of headlines ever since the unveiling of its first look in the first week of April. However, speculations related to the rest of the star cast of the action thriller are still doing rounds on the internet. As we all know, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in Pushpa. Reportedly, she was supposed to play Bunny’s wife in the upcoming movie much to the excitement of fans.

However, as per the latest buzz, Allu Arjun will not romance Rashmika in the movie. Yes, you heard it right. Well, of course, it sounds disheartening but if the latest media reports are to be believed, there will be no romance between the two stars in Pushpa. A few of the reports suggest that the movie’s director Sukumar will be approaching Nivetha Thomas for playing the second female lead in the countryside drama. Allu Arjun is reportedly portraying a lorry driver in the movie.

Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun’s first look from Pushpa below:

Now, as per certain reports, Vijay Sethupathi who was supposed to play the lead antagonist in the movie as walked out of the same. He has been reportedly replaced by Bobby Simha of Jigarthanda fame. Talking about Pushpa, it has been co-produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the much-awaited action drama which is scheduled to be released in December 2020.

