Pushpa: Allu Arjun starrer makers share a glimpse as they prep up to commence the shoot; WATCH

Finally, the makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa are set to commence the shoot of their upcoming film. The makers of Sukumar directorial have released a video as they prep up to shoot from tomorrow, November 10. "Most awaited & Most anticipated #Pushpa Shoot commences from Nov 10th," the production house tweeted as they shared a small clip to make an announcement. Allu Arjun's intense first look for his upcoming film Pushpa was released long back and it set high expectations among his fans.

Pushpa is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. Allu Arjun will reportedly be playing the role of a lorry driver in the film. The film revolves around a red sandalwood smuggling racket. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Well, fans can't keep calm as they are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star back on the shoot amid pandemic. Let's wait to know what's next in stores for us.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bunny revealed, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of this film. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

Credits :Twitter

