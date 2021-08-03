Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun starrer to release in theatres on Christmas 2021

Allu Arjun, the most popular actor of Tollywood, will be seen next in a pan-Indian film titled Pushpa. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year and every single update from Pushpa receives a phenomenal response. Today, the makers announced that the first part of Allu Arjun starter Pushpa will be released this December, on the occasion of Christmas. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide in theatres.

Along with the release date announcement, makers also shared a new poster, where Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj can be seen on disc in a red filter. He looks intense and rugged in the poster. It is to be noted that as the movie consists of two parts, the first part of Pushpa will entertain audiences for Christmas 2021. The second part release date will be announced later. Check out the new post here:

The Icon Staar who last appeared in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020,) is geared up in a rugged massy avatar to rock the industry this year. Pushpa will mark the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar fter the blockbuster movies, Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009). Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore will be seen in supporting roles. Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the antagonist, which will also mark his debut in Telugu. The film is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music and the first single will be released on August 13, 2021.