Pushpa: Allu Arjun starrer trailer to release in December first week? Makers clarify & promise exciting update

Fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated trailer of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. While reports suggest that the trailer will release in December 1st week, makers reacted to the rumours and clarified that work is in progress and the wait will be worth as the announcement will be made with special posters from the film.

Allu Arjun's pan-Indian film Pushpa is one of the anticipated films of Tollywood. Every single thing about this film goes viral, be it songs or announcement posters, the craze among fans to witness Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj is unmatchable. As the Pushpa: The Rise, the first part is gearing up for the big release on December 17, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer.

Reacting to the trailer rumours, makers wrote, "We understand your top notch eagerness for #PushpaTheRise's next promotional content.. We are equally excited to show you all too! #PushpaTrailer solid work in Progress!Announcements with Brand New Posters on the way! Stay Hyped."

Announcements with Brand New Posters on the way! Stay Hyped — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 27, 2021

Pushpa is also creating a fair bit of hype as director Sukumar and Allu Arjun previously collaborated on the films like Arya and Arya 2, which became blockbusters at the box office and Pushpa marks the third collaboration of the duo. Pushpa is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Samantha will appear in special song.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and all four songs till now including Saami Saami, Srivalli, Daako Daako Meka and Eyy Bidda Idi Naa Adda became an instant hit.