Pushpa: Allu Arjun's 6 minute scene worth whopping 6 crore to be shot in India to help film fraternity workers

According to media reports, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have planned to shoot 6-minute chase sequence worth whopping Rs 6 crore in India only to provide work to the film fraternity workers.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun will be seen next in director Sukumar's Pushpa. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores for them. During one of the interviews with Pinkvilla, Bunny also revealed that this is going to be one of the best films of his career. Now according to media reports, the makers have planned to shoot 6-minute chase sequence worth whopping Rs 6 crore in India only to provide work to the film fraternity workers.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the livelihood of the workers has impacted immensely and so, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer decided to take this step. The 6-minute chase sequence will be shot completely in India. The action scene will be choreographed by National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein and others from Hollywood. The shooting will go on floors post lockdown and there is too much excitement among the fans. The first look of Allu Arjun from the film has already set high expectations among the fans. Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Pushpa will be directed by Sukumar and is co-produced by Y. Naveen. The music for the movie has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa also stars Jagapati Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, and others in significant roles. Vijay Sethupathi was reportedly to play the villain in the film but due to creative differences, he has apparently walked out of the project.

