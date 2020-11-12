  1. Home
Pushpa: Allu Arjun's first picture from the sets gives a glimpse of his role in Sukumar directorial

Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is about the smuggling of red sandalwood, a rare protected species of timber.
Pushpa: Allu Arjun's first picture from the sets gives a glimpse of his role in Sukumar directorial
After shooting of the film being delayed for months due to pandemic, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have finally started filming in the forest of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Sukumar, the film is about the smuggling of red sandalwood, a rare protected species of timber. Well, Allu Arjun and team has finally started shooting for the film and actor's first picture from the sets has surfaced on social media. The production house shared a picture of Bunny wearing simple attire and is seen walking in the forest. The photo gives us a glimpse of Allu Arjun's role in the film. 

Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. After Allu Arjun, Rashmika too joined the team and fans are eagerly waiting for her first look from the upcoming film. Pushpa is said to be first of its kind film that is based on red sandal smuggling. The makers of the film are taking all the precautions and security measures amidst COVID-19 scare in the country. The first look of Allu Arjun in a rugged look as a lorry driver had already set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

Check out Allu Arjun's new picture from the sets of Pushpa:

Pushpa will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Sukumar Bandreddi directorial is touted to be one of the most-anticipated films of 2021.  Let's wait to know what's in stores for us. 

