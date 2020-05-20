Pushpa director Sukumar to bankroll a new project featuring Natural Star Nani?

Jersey actor Nani's upcoming movie will be reportedly bankrolled by Sukumar who is currently awaiting the release of Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun. Prior to this, Nani has one more project lined up which is V.

Sukumar is currently awaiting the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa that has been directed by him. The noted filmmaker is accredited with the production and direction of many hit movies including Rangasthalam, 100% Love, Arya 2, and others. As of now, the latest round of buzz is that he will be collaborating with Jersey actor Nani for his next project. Yes, you heard it right! The Pushpa director is all set to co-produce a new movie that will feature the Natural Star.

If media reports are to be believed, this movie will be directed by Srikant who has earlier worked under Sukumar’s guidance. This new project which will mark the collaboration of Sukumar and Nani will be produced under the banner of Sukumar Writings. Reports also state that the Eega actor has liked the script narrated to him by Srikant and given a nod for the same. Well, an official confirmation is awaited on the part of both Nani and the filmmaker.

Talking about Nani, he won hearts with a stellar performance in the sports drama Jersey last year. An official remake of this movie is underway which features , Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. He will be next seen in V co-starring Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu, and others in the lead roles. The action-thriller has been co-produced by Dil Raju and is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The music for V has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

