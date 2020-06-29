Pushpa: Director Sukumar scouts for new locations for the shoot of the Allu Arjun starrer?

The news report further goes on to add that the filmmaker, Sukumar had to change his original plans owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Sukumar is reportedly scouting for new locations in the area of Nalgonda, Telangana.

The latest news update about the Allu Arjun starrer is that director Sukumar is scouting for new locations in the area of Nalgonda, Telangana. The news report further goes on to add that the filmmaker, Sukumar had to change his original plans owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The cast and crew of the much-awaited drama, Pushpa, had shot for some portions of the film in a dense forest. But, now due to the Coronavirus scare, the director is on the lookout of new shooting locations which will be more safe for the team's cast and crew.

The film, Pushpa, which features the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun in the lead, had unveiled the first look poster of the lead actor on the eve of his birthday. The makers of Pushpa had revealed the first look poster of Allu Arjun on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The fans and film audience were immensely impressed by the Pushpa's first look poster of the film. The Sukumar directorial is expected to be an action thriller. The first look poster of Pushpa sees Allu Arjun in a rugged look and police officers surround him. The news reports suggest that Allu Arjun is essaying the role of a truck driver.

The southern drama will also feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The south star Allu Arjun last featured in the blockbuster film, called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by ace south director Trivikram Srinivas. The film also featured Pooja Hegde in the lead.

