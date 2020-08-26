Pushpa: Director Sukumar wants to finish fifty percent of Allu Arjun starrer's shoot by the end of 2020?

The latest news reports about the Allu Arjun starrer state that the cast and crew will resume the filming work by the month of October. The news reports also add that director Sukumar wants to plan a schedule of 40 days to wrap up 50 per cent of the film's shoot.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that director Sukumar is looking forward to finishing nearly half of the shoot of the upcoming film Pushpa by the end of 2020. The latest news reports about the Allu Arjun starrer state that the cast and crew of the film will resume the filming work by the month of October. The news reports also further go on to mention that director Sukumar wants to plan a schedule of 40 days to wrap up 50 per cent of the film's shoot. Previously, the makers of the Sukumar directorial had unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The first look of Pushpa featured lead star Allu Arjun in a rugged look. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that Allu Arjun is essaying the role of a person who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The makers of the Sukumar directorial have not yet announced what character he is essaying in the film. But, the first look poster of the film Pushpa is hinting at the character being a challenging one.

The fans and followers of the lead actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. Allu Arjun's last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge success. The box office collections of the film were also massive. The film was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. This film also featured the sultry siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film also featured actress in a key role.

