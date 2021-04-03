Pushpa: Face covered & hands tied, Allu Arjun runs with all his might in the first look teaser; WATCH

The first glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the upcoming film, Pushpa has been released. The superstar is seen running in the forest in the short clip and it has left fans intrigued about the film.

The teaser of the much-awaited film, Pushpa has been unveiled on Saturday and it features Allu Arjun. The superstar is seen running with all his might in the forest and one can see that his face is covered and hands are tied up. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is helmed by Sukumar. The video that only gives us a small glimpse of Allu Arjun running, ends by announcing that the real introduction of the lead's character will be out on April 7. Hence, it has left fans excited to see what the superstar brings to the table.

The teaser was shared by the makers with a caption, "Meet the ferocious #PushpaRaj on 7th April at 6:12 PM." Well, by the looks of it, fans of Allu Arjun are in for a treat on April 7. The film Pushpa stars Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist and it will be interesting to see him face off against Allu Arjun. In the film, it would be the first time that Rashmika and Allu Arjun share the screen space and hence, there is a lot of excitement for it already.

Pushpa is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media and also stars Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Allu Arjun's character teaser will now be unveiled on his birthday i.e. April 7 and already, his fans are looking forward to it. The film is reportedly based on the red sandalwood smugglers and is slated to release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages on August 13, 2021.

