Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil is a menacing bald cop in the FIRST LOOK of Allu Arjun starrer; You don't wanna give it

The first look of Fahadh Faasil from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has been released today. The poster shows him in a bald look, dressed in a police uniform and looking intensely at the camera in a police station. He can be seen sporting a never-seen bald look for the antagonist role. He has been introduced as a menacing cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Owing to its star-studded cast and crew, the movie has been carrying massive hype. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be making his debut in Telugu with his antagonist role in Pushpa. The first look of Fahadh Faasil will sure impress the audience as it looks quite promising and he yet again is all set to impress the audience as he lorn horns with Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

Allu Arjun will play the role of Pushpa Raj, who is coolie turned red sanders smuggler. Pushpa is an action thriller written and directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the film and also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil feature in supporting roles. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at brisk phase at various regions of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa will be released in two parts, the first part- The Rise Part 1, is slated for a theatrical release in December, as a Christmas special. The movie will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.