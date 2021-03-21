Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil roped in to play fierce villain in Allu Arjun starrer

Pushparaj, Allu Arjun's character in the film Puahpa has an equally fierce opponent and its Mollywood's powerhouse Fahadh Faasil.

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa will release this year on August 13 and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. Written and directed by Sukumar, the Pan-India film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Amidst the strong buzz, and after wrapping up two schedules of Pushpa, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited face of the villain. Pushparaj, Allu Arjun's character in the film Pushpa has an equally fierce opponent and its none other than Mollywood's powerhouse Fahadh Faasil.

Renowned for his prowess as an actor, Faasil has a National Film Award and four Kerala State Film Awards to his credit. The producers welcome the Chaappa Kurishu actor on board and remark that his joining the film's team will accentuate its experience for the viewers. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers says, "Fahadh Faasil has entertained viewers with varied films and earned tremendous acclaim along with it. It makes us very happy to welcome him into the world of Pushpa. We are confident that his portrayal of the villain will engage viewers in a way that's unique to his delivery of performance."

Pushpa is based on sandalwood smuggling and will be set in a forest. AA's first look and leaked photos from the film already show a glimpse of the same. The much-awaited film that will release in all the languages has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

Meanwhile, AA recently met KGF director Prashanth Neel in Hyderabad. There are strong speculations that they might collaborate for a film but there is no official word regarding the same yet.

