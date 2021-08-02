Pushpa First Single: Makers of Allu Arjun starrer share teaser on music composer DSP's birthday and it is LIT

Allu Arjun will be seen next in a pan-Indian film titled Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Today, on the occasion of music composer Devi Sri Prasad's birthday, a big update has been released. The first single of Pushpa will be released in 5 languages which will be sung by different singers of Indian cinema on August 13. In the musical composition of Devi Sri Prasad, the first song will be sung by Vishal Dadlani, Vijay Prakash, Rahul Nambiar, Shivam and Benny Dayal.

Every single update from the makers garners a wide range of attention and phenomenal response. As Devi Sri Prasad's birthday special, the makers took to social media and shared a special teaser to make this big announcement. The first song is titled Daakko Daakko Meka. Check the teaser here:

This announcement was made with a hyping GIF of Allu Arjun, where he can be doing the iconic sign of Pushpa, 'Thaggedhele.' The video shows Allu Arjun doing the sign from his 2008 Parugu movie and Pushpa. Check out the video:

Pushpa marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. After delivering massive blockbuster movies like Arya (2004) and Arya 2(2009,) Sukumar and Allu Arjun joined forces once again for Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil is playing a pivotal role. The film takes place around the Chittoor forest region, based on the backdrop of Red Sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.