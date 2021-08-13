Pushpa First Single OUT: Allu Arjun's Daakko Daakko Meka is a high octane number & set to create music mania

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2021. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has been the talk of the town since its inception. Amidst the high expectations, the makers of the film have released the first song Daakko Daakko Meka and it is a very unique number. The song is composed by the renowned musician Devi Sri Prasad.

Allu Arjun's energy, signature step and crazy visuals are the highlights. Besides the Telugu version, the song has also been released in other languages and is titled as Odu Odu Aade and Jokke Jokke Meke. The Telugu version is sung by Shivam, while Benny Dayal, Vishal Dadlani, Vijay Prakash, and Rahul Nambiar have sung the Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, respectively.

Check out the song below:

Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil is making his Telugu debut with Sukumar directorial Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. The first part of the film is titled, Pushpa: The Rise and will hit big screens this Christmas 2021.

Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages worldwide in theatres.