Pushpa: Indian fight masters to be roped in for action sequences in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

As per latest reports, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa will have Indian fight masters roped in for doing the action sequences. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the current situation.

It seems like the makers of Pushpa have a lot of things to reveal before the movie’s release. The much-awaited action drama starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has been the topic of discussion among the curious movie buffs ever since its inception. As its shooting schedule has been stalled owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the latest reports suggest that the makers are now trying to cut some production costs. The latest buzz is regarding the action sequences of the movie.

Initially, it was decided that a few international fight masters would be roped in for the action sequences for Pushpa. But according to the latest reports, it has now been decided that they will be replaced by Indian fight masters instead. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the current situation in which it will be nearly impossible to get visas for international artists. Now, only time will tell how far will this plan be successful.

(ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa to have no second female lead? Find Out)

Talking about Pushpa, apart from the lead pair, it also features Jagapati Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, and others in significant roles. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the lead villain but has now walked out due to some creative differences. Bobby Simha will be reportedly replacing the Laabam actor in the movie. Pushpa has been directed by Sukumar and is co-produced by Y. Naveen. The music for the movie has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×