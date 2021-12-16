Live

Pushpa: The Rise LIVE UPDATES: Malayalam version delayed, reviews to BO collection for Allu Arjun starrer

by Khushboo Ratda  |  Updated on Dec 16, 2021 11:40 PM IST  |  49.7K
 
 
Pushpa The Rise reviews, box office
Pushpa LIVE UPDATES: Housefull shows, public reviews to box office collection for Allu Arjun starrer
December 16, 2021, 11:10 pm IST
Celebrities sending best wishes to team Pushpa: Rise
From Chiranjeevi to Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, many celebs from the industry have sent love and best wishes to Allu Arjun and the team for the big release. Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Evident from the content that Team #Pushpa has put in their blood & sweat. Wishing that your Hardwork pays off immensely Bunny @alluarjun." 
 
Sundeep Kishan, Varun Tej, directors Maruthi, Krish and others have congratulated the team on Twitter. 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read Full Article
December 16, 2021, 11:09 pm IST
USA Box Office
Going by the social media buzz, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has kickstarted on a massive note in the USA. 

 

December 16, 2021, 10:59 pm IST
Malayalam version postponed
Pushpa team apologies for not releasing the Malayalam version on time and there is a delay of one day. The Malayalam version of Pushpa: The Rise will release now on December 18, 2021. Reportedly makers were unable to deliver the prints on time. 
 
December 16, 2021, 10:27 pm IST
First Review OUT
The first reviews of Pushpa are out on social media and Allu Arjun has managed to win the hearts of the audience. The songs to fight sequences, everything about the film said is positive. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 