Pushpa: The Rise LIVE UPDATES: Malayalam version delayed, reviews to BO collection for Allu Arjun starrer
Sukumar sir @alluarjun #Fahadh @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial
Wishing you guys a massive success tomorrow
— Nani (@NameisNani) December 16, 2021
#Pushpa was a great experience. Very happy to be part of such a great project. Thanks @alluarjun @MythriOfficial and specially @aryasukku for such an opportunity. @iamRashmika Happy to see u reaching heights, stay blessed forever.
ಪುಷ್ಪ ಅಂದ್ರೆ flower ಅನ್ಕಂಡಿದೀಯ.. Fire pic.twitter.com/IIsVxeSAsE
— Dhananjaya (@Dhananjayaka) December 16, 2021
Wishing the hardest working Bunny & the entire team of #Pushpa my very best! Fiiiiyyyrreee brotherrr!
What a transformation from Bantu to Pushpa Raj! #ThaggedheLe @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/HkxVyI3JH2
— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) December 16, 2021
Evident from the content that Team #Pushpa has put in their blood & sweat.
Wishing that your Hardwork pays off immensely Bunny @alluarjun
Hatsoff @aryasukku sir & @ThisIsDSP @iamRashmika dedication to deliver only the best.@MythriOfficial@Samanthaprabhu2
All the best Team pic.twitter.com/s9iknDtl37
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 16, 2021
Wishing dear @alluarjun Director #Sukumar @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial & entire Team of @PushpaMovie All the Very Best!
You all have put your Blood,Sweat,Heart & Soul into this film! I wish all your efforts will be whole heartedly appreciated! Good Luck
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 16, 2021
Really excited to catch my fav combo of
“The @AlluArjun & @AryaSukku sir”
set the screen on fire tomorrow
They set the bar so high everytime time they come together
Makes me really happy to see the entire country waiting for #Pushpa
& ace it yo @iamRashmika #ThaggedheLe pic.twitter.com/iVmhhiWrtu
— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) December 16, 2021
#PushpaTheRise from tomorrow
whole india is going to witness our Iconstar @alluarjun sir stunning performance and my favourite @aryasukku sir brilliance
my best wishes to @iamRashmika garu @ThisIsDSP garu @MythriOfficial and whole team a terrific blockbuster pic.twitter.com/0qFaUYoK6Z
— Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) December 16, 2021
My best wishes to @alluarjun anna,@iamRashmika , @Mee_Sunil , Sukumar garu and the entire team of #Pushpa for the release Tom!#ThaggedheLe
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) December 16, 2021
Early show Hyderabad
Tickets kaavali #Pushpa @alluarjun @aryasukku @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/1yiDxuMzbM
— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 16, 2021
Rooting big time to celebrate the phenomenal #PUSHPARAJ in theatres tomorrow. All the marvellous best @alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th pic.twitter.com/QFCaxTi8uQ
— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) December 16, 2021
Pushpaaa in 2 daysss
Mad excited for this one!
FDFS
Trailer, songs, visuals, performances - antha mass
Next level Telugu cinema
Sending biggest love and wishing massive success to @alluarjun anna, @iamRashmika and @aryasukku sir pic.twitter.com/wIOHmSso1B
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 15, 2021
#Pushpa USA Official Reported Premiere Gross as now is right around 400K
Already the Highest Tollywood Opener of the year in USA!!
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 16, 2021
#Pushpa took BUMPER Opening in USA ! #AlluArjun Biggest Opener ever ! #PushpaTheRise Fever starts now !
— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 16, 2021
Pushpa positive reports first half done with character introduction nd 3 songs nd fights Alluarjun nailed in his role massive interval block with mind blowing twist nd fight sequences sukku screenplay exicted to watch 2nd half eagerly #PushpaTheRise
— . (@ALLU__SUJAN) December 16, 2021
From the director of the most impactful climax of last decade, comes the first part of a 2-film series.. Can't even expect what to expect! #PushpaTheRise
— Vishal (@justvishall) December 16, 2021
#Pushpa USA Premiere Status as of now:
Cinemark, Regal, and other chains will have premieres on time barring a few Regal locations that are canceling early premiere shows.
AMC Theater Chain (32 Theaters) premiere shows are cancelled.
Check around 2-3PM for updated showtimes.
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 16, 2021
Ma frnd Usa lo premiers chustunadu #Pushpa
First Half ayithey kummesindi anta.. Mass aney word ki Kotha definition techadu anta @alluarjun..
Finally hard work Paid of
— Flash (@Flashv07) December 16, 2021
Sensational, Sumptuous and Smoldering
One of the best in recent times
Extraordinary 1st half with mind blowing twist in interval
Whole credits to @aryasukku mastery in writing and @alluarjun acting #Pushpa#PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe
— # (@LlKHITHA) December 16, 2021