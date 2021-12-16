Pushpa: The Rise LIVE UPDATES: Malayalam version delayed, reviews to BO collection for Allu Arjun starrer

From Chiranjeevi to Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, many celebs from the industry have sent love and best wishes to Allu Arjun and the team for the big release. Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Evident from the content that Team #Pushpa has put in their blood & sweat. Wishing that your Hardwork pays off immensely Bunny @alluarjun."

Sundeep Kishan, Varun Tej, directors Maruthi, Krish and others have congratulated the team on Twitter.

#Pushpa was a great experience. Very happy to be part of such a great project. Thanks @alluarjun @MythriOfficial and specially @aryasukku for such an opportunity. @iamRashmika Happy to see u reaching heights, stay blessed forever. ಪುಷ್ಪ ಅಂದ್ರೆ flower ಅನ್ಕಂಡಿದೀಯ.. Fire pic.twitter.com/IIsVxeSAsE — Dhananjaya (@Dhananjayaka) December 16, 2021

Wishing the hardest working Bunny & the entire team of #Pushpa my very best! Fiiiiyyyrreee brotherrr!

What a transformation from Bantu to Pushpa Raj! #ThaggedheLe @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/HkxVyI3JH2 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) December 16, 2021

Evident from the content that Team #Pushpa has put in their blood & sweat.

Wishing that your Hardwork pays off immensely Bunny @alluarjun Hatsoff @aryasukku sir & @ThisIsDSP @iamRashmika dedication to deliver only the best.@MythriOfficial@Samanthaprabhu2

All the best Team pic.twitter.com/s9iknDtl37 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 16, 2021

Wishing dear @alluarjun Director #Sukumar @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial & entire Team of @PushpaMovie All the Very Best!

You all have put your Blood,Sweat,Heart & Soul into this film! I wish all your efforts will be whole heartedly appreciated! Good Luck — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 16, 2021

Really excited to catch my fav combo of

“The @AlluArjun & @AryaSukku sir”

set the screen on fire tomorrow

They set the bar so high everytime time they come together

Makes me really happy to see the entire country waiting for #Pushpa

& ace it yo @iamRashmika #ThaggedheLe pic.twitter.com/iVmhhiWrtu — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) December 16, 2021

#PushpaTheRise from tomorrow

whole india is going to witness our Iconstar @alluarjun sir stunning performance and my favourite @aryasukku sir brilliance

my best wishes to @iamRashmika garu @ThisIsDSP garu @MythriOfficial and whole team a terrific blockbuster pic.twitter.com/0qFaUYoK6Z — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) December 16, 2021

My best wishes to @alluarjun anna,@iamRashmika , @Mee_Sunil , Sukumar garu and the entire team of #Pushpa for the release Tom!#ThaggedheLe — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) December 16, 2021