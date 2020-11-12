  1. Home
Pushpa: Makers shares a glimpse of Allu Arjun as he resumes shoot after lockdown

The official Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers shared the photo of the lead actor of Pushpa as the cast and crew resumed shooting post lockdown.
Mumbai
The makers of Pushpa shared an intriguing picture of the lead star Allu Arjun in his character look. The Stylish Star who is reportedly essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The official Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers shared the photo of the lead actor of Pushpa, as the cast and crew resumed shooting after a long gap of time. The makers of the much awaited Allu Arjun starrer had to halt the filming work due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The fans and followers of Allu Arjun have been waiting eagerly for an update from the makers of Pushpa.

Now, with the latest news update, the fans and followers are thoroughly delighted to get a glimpse of the lead star Allu Arjun in his character look. The highly anticipated film Pushpa is helmed by well known director Sukumar. The news reports stated how the team of Pushpa have resumed shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. The upcoming film Pushpa will feature the southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The makers previously released the first look poster of the Sukumar directorial. 

Check out the post

The first look poster of the upcoming action drama features lead actor Allu Arjun in a rugged look. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Pushpa: Sukumar plans to shoot a major portion of the Allu Arjun starrer by early December?)

Credits :Mythri Movie Makers's Twitter

