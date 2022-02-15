Pushpa: Meet the person behind Allu Arjun’s rugged look; Prosthetic designer shares experience

Allu Arjun won numerous hearts with his rugged portrayal in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise . But not many know that the person behind transforming Allu Arjun into Pushpa Raj is prolific artist Preetisheel Singh D’Souza.

Taking about her experience of working with the Telugu star, the prosthetic look designer said "There aren’t enough words to describe his dedication towards his roles".

Check out the video below:

To look convincing as Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun had to undergo an intense makeup and prosthetic sessio n. From getting the eyebrows right to the curly hair to the perfect skin colour, the look took a lot of hard work.

Talking about being a part of the Pushpa journey, she said, “This was my first experience in South and it was quite a different and surreal one. The average range of Allu Arjun sitting in the chair would be an hour and a half and sometimes it would go to more than two hours as well because sometimes, we would have to do full-body make-up.”

She further added, “My experience working with him has been fabulous. He is a full-on entertainer. He dives into his character fully, the moment he comes on screen you don’t feel like watching anything else. He can overpower the whole frame I feel. Plus his dedication towards his characters, his patience with makeup is very commendable. It makes the technician’s job very easy when you are in sync with the actor at a lot of levels,”

Pushpa was directed by Sukumar and starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.