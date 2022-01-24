Pushpa Raj mania reaches kids, little girl from Mumbai recognizes Rashmika Mandanna on the street; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her film alongside Allu Arjun; Pushpa: The Rise. The film has become a rage with fans of all ages. Today itself, Little girl from Mumbai recognized Rashmika Mandanna from her portrayal in Pushpa. This cute video is the epitome of success at its best. The star also looked delighted by the reaction of this little one.

The Sukumar directorial was released in theatres on 17 December 2021. The film is received a thumping response from both critics and the audience. Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also starred Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The film talks about the scuffle between the forest natives, where the rare red sandalwood grows, and the smugglers. The film is based in Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. The background score for Pushpa has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has done the cinematography.

Check out the video below:

Excited by the success of Pushpa, makers have already started preparing for a second part. The script for Pushpa: The rule has been locked and the film is expected to go on the floor soon. The second part of will retain the main cast from the original including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. The actress will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film will hit the silver screens on 13 May. She also has Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye in her kitty.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi thanks team of Shyam Singha Roy; Says ‘In awe of what you’ve all created’