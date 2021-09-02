Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse of her dance rehearsal for Allu Arjun starrer; PIC

After completing the shoot of Mission Majnu in Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna has resumed the shoot for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The actress has shared a mirror selfie on Instagram as she gives us a glimpse of her dance rehearsal for Allu Arjun starrer. One can see in the photo, the stunner is looking super happy as she gears up for Pushpa shoot.

Rashmika is having a very jam-packed schedule and has been shooting back to back for her upcoming films. She is literally living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth to complete the shoot of her films. She is currently one of the busiest actresses in the South Indian film industry. From getting spotted at the airport to her goofy and pretty Instagram photos, Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing all the attention.

Check out her latest post below: