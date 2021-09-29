Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna's first look out and fierce Pushpa Raj's heart melts at the sight of his love

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The first part of the film is set to release during Christmas this year and fans cannot keep calm. Amidst the buzz, the makers of Pushpa have released Rashmika Mandanna's first look and it looks every bit intriguing.

While Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in the lead role, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore will be seen in supporting characters. Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the antagonist, which also marks his debut in Tollywood. Pushpa is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music. To be released in 2 parts, Pushpa: The Rise, which is first part will release in theatres on December 25, 2021.

Also Read: Allu Arjun shares a breathtakingly beautiful photo with wife Sneha as he showers birthday love on her

Check out Pushpa's first song Daakko Daakko Meka which is a high octane number & set to create music mania

Besides Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna has a few South and two Bollywood movies to release in 2021 and 2022. The stunner will be seen sharing the screen space with in her Hindi debut Mission Majnu. She also has Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.