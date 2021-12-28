Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun flaunts cool 'Thaggede le' attire; Rashmika Mandanna is a beauty in red at party

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is glorifying at the theatres by breaking all records. The team is also on cloud nine with the massive success of 200 crores and hosted a special party. Yesterday, a director's party was hosted and the entire crew attended including Allu Ariun, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Suniel and others along with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Allu Aravind as guests.

Ultimately, Pushpa Raj and Srivalli stole the show with their grand appearance. While AA donned a comfy look, Rashmika made sure to grab eyeballs in a red dress. Allu Arjun yet again proved to be the stylish icon of Tollywood as he wore a black sweatshirt with his favourite dialogue 'Thaggede Le' printed on it paired up with joggers. His sneakers and rugged beard with a bright smile just made the attire a notch higher.

Well, coming to Rashmika Mandanna, the National Crush caught the show in a red velvet midi bodycon dress with black heels. She completed the party look with natural makeup and a cute pair of earrings.

Pushpa: The Rise is the tenth South Indian and second Allu Arjun movie to go over Rs. 200 crores mark. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in key roles. Samantha appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', which became a blockbuster success.

The film is produced on a massive budget by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The second part of the film will release in theatres in 2022.