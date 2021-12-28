Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun flaunts a stylish black look; Rashmika Mandanna shines in sequin maxi dress; PICS

The success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is in no mood to stop. The celebrations for the 200 crore movie are going on full swing with the lead actors making grand appearances. Today, yet again, the team gathered to celebrate the success and Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna look stunning as ever.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the party of Pushpa: The Rise. While AA opted for comfy look, Rashmika shined bright in a beautiful dress. Allu Arjun slipped into a customised black ' Pushpa' sweatshirt and joggers with comfy sneakers. Rashmika also looks beautiful in a white sequin dress.