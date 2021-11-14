Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun looks intense & vintage as Pushpa Raj in new poster from Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda

Pushpa: The Rise is releasing on December 17 and amidst the immense buzz, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer have unveiled an intense new poster from the fourth song, Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda. Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj looks intense and vintage in this swag filled teaser poster from the upcoming song.

Helmed by Sukumar, and produced by Mythri Movie makers, Pushpa is creating an immense buzz ahead of the big release and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. The first single Daakko Daakko Meka has already managed to set records. The upcoming magnum opus has Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil as a villain, Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya in an important role.

Meanwhile, check out the new intense poster featuring Allu Arjun:

Pushpa is based on the red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The first part of Pushpa is releasing in December and the second half will be out in 2022.

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

The much-awaited film has been shot in Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.