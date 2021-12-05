Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun makes a special request to crew on sets; Watch the visually stunning making VIDEO

Allu Arjun will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Pushpa: The Rise, which is one of the anticipated films of Tollywood. As the much-anticipated trailer will release on December 6, ahead of that, makers are leaving no stone to make it all buzz worthy and fans are loving it. Today, the making video has been released and it is visually stunning.

In the video, Allu Arjun can also be seen making a special request to the crew and cast. He asked everyone to not litter waste anywhere in the forest and keep it neat and clean as it should be. Sukumar's direction dedication and Allu Arjun's intense avatar will keep you wanting to watch more.

The film was shot in Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli (both in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh). Both are dense forest areas as the film is set in that backdrop. Pushpa directed by Sukumar, is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa: The Rise will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on December 17, 2021.