Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli song is soulful and full of love

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up for an upcoming pan-Indian film titled Pushpa, which is one of the anticipated films of Tollywood. Today, the second single of the film titled Srivalli has been released. Crooned by talented singer Sid Sriram, the song is soulful and all things of love.

The 4 minutes lyrical video shows Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj wooing Rashmika and also gives a glimpse of their amazing chemistry, which also left the fans amazed. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the Hindi version song was released by Javed Ali in Hindi and lyrics penned by Chandrabose in Telugu.

The first single titled Daakko Daakko Meka, which was released last month, received a good response and gave a hint that the film will be a blockbuster.

Pushpa directed by Sukumar, is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will mark his debut as he will be seen in the role of antagonist. Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Also Read: Prabhas wishes his 'Prerana' Pooja Hegde on her birthday with a beautiful poster from Radhe Shyam

Pushpa consists of two parts and the first part will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada for Christmas, December 17, 2021.