Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun showcases his massy swag in the fourth single Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda

The much-awaited fourth single is titled from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda. Just like the song poster, Allu Arjun looks raw and intense in his role as Pushpa Raj and massy songs seem to hit the right chords among the music lovers. The actor's dancing needs special mention as it is unique from his previous ones and promises raw performance.

Titled Eyy Bidda, Idi Naa Adda, the Telugu version of the song is crooned by Nakash Aziz while the lyrics are penned by Chandrabose.

Allu Arjun is all set to entertain the audiences this year with Pushpa and the expectations for this movie are off the roof. Every single update regarding the movie is receiving a phenomenal response. So far, three songs Daakko Daakko Meka, Srivalli and Saami Saami were released and became instant hit.

Pushpa is based on the red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Suniel, Anasuya Bhardwaj and others in key roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise, first part is all set for the big release on December 17, 2021.