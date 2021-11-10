Pushpa The Rise: Anasuya Bharadwaj's first intriguing look shows her as a powerful and proud woman

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise will release in cinema halls on December 17. Amidst the buzz to know what's in store next, the makers have released Anasuya Bharadwaj's first look from the film and it looks every bit intriguing. Her transformation as Dakshayani is incredible and the first look showcases her in arrogance and pride personified.

The multilingual action thriller, which also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, is written and directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead role. Pushpa: The Rise is about the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.

Currently, Allu Arjun is shooting for the film's new song in Hyderabad. The film also features, Dhananjay and Sunil.

Check out Anasuya Bharadwaj's first intriguing look from Pushpa:

Recently at a film's pre-release event, AA said he is very positive about Pushpa. He asked his fans to visit theatres, watch his film and review if he did well or not. "I also heard songs, they are blockbusters, two more songs will release soon and I'm sure shot everyone will love it. I'm coming with Pushpa on December 17, meet you there. Thaggede le," said the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the first part of Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

