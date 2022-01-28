Pushpa: The Rise is bulldozing its way to the top and how

When any movie releases in the South, there is collective euphoria and celebration. While the Hindi cinema has slowed down in generating the content it should, South cinema is bulldozing its way to the top. A Kannada film like 'The Great Indian Kitchen', which might not have a reach for a wider audience, performed exceptionally well on OTT. Things have changed, times have changed for good.

South Cinema, especially, has been the game-changer in 2020-21. The success of Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa: The Rise in North has proved that Indian cinema is not all about Bollywood. It is way beyond, in terms of ideas, technicality, narrative, etc. From marketing, promotions, and content, everything looks larger than life and exceptional. While Hindi cinema is still looking out for remakes, the South Indian film industry brings an end to the trend already with its Pan-India projects.

Take Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali for an example. It is kind of an eye-opener for Bollywood. Clearly, the recently released South and Hollywood movies have managed to outperform big-budget Hindi films.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise's fever has not only gripped the entire nation but also renowned personalities across the globe cannot stop showcasing their love and affection for the blockbuster film.

Interestingly, in a challenging time like the pandemic, all theatre chains have suffered major losses and while they were going through a lull, Allu’s Pushpa-The Rise gave several of them respite.

Let's take a look at how Pushpa mania has reached places and how:

Australian cricketer David Warner performs hook step

Bollywood celebrities, Mumbai police & world-renowned cricketers among others have tried their hands at Pushpa's memorable dialogues and hook steps of Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava. Australian cricketer David Warner, too, recently joined the trend. He recently posted a fun video featuring himself in a few iconic scenes from the film.

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo leaves everyone amazed as he shakes a leg on Srivalli song during the match. He had even posted a video of himself dancing to the Pushpa song. Srivalli fever has crossed borders and how!

Hyderabad Traffic Police spreads awareness with Pushpa and how

Cashing in on the film’s massive success, Hyderabad Traffic Police also had put up a post taking up awareness programs on the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders.

Every second reel or post on social media has celebrities dancing to the popular song Srivalli from Pushpa. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Here, Sophie Choudry proves that Pushpa is among a few films that has managed to break the language barrier and managed to become superhits even in the non-Hindi-speaking regions.

Box Office

The Sukumar directorial went on to cross Rs 300 crores worldwide despite releasing alongside big-ticket films like Spiderman and 83'. Talking specifically about the film's Hindi version, this Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer itself went on to garner over 95 crore nett, testimony to the actor’s popularity and star power.

South actors are such a rage! Do you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.