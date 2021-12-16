Pushpa: The Rise: Chiranjeevi wishes Allu Arjun, Sukumar and entire team ahead of the film's release

As Allu Arjun’s latest outing, Pushpa: The Rise gears up for release this Friday, wishes are pouring in for the film from the South film fraternity. Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his best to the makers on Twitter, “Wishing dear @alluarjun, Director #Sukumar @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial & entire Team of @PushpaMovie All the Very Best! You all have put your Blood,Sweat,Heart & Soul into this film! I wish all your efforts will be whole heartedly appreciated! Good Luck Thumbs up”.

Ahead of the release, team Pushpa reached Mumbai for a mega event. The film’s lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, along with music composer Devi Sri Prasad are attending the promotional event. The film starring Allu Arjun in lead will also feature Fahadh Faasil playing important part. The story of Pushpa: The Rise shares the tale of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The storyline goes to show the scuffle between forest natives and the smugglers.

The much-anticipated outing is going to release in Telugu and will also have dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The makers have already announced the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The second part of the film is going to release in 2022. The film has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore. Movie’s score has been done by Devi Sri Prasad, while cinematography is taken care of by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The trailer of this Sukumar directorial has been very well received by the audience.