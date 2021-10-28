Pushpa: The Rise: Fans can't keep calm as the biggest pan Indian release is just 50 days away

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Expectations are off the roof and every update regarding the movie is receiving humongous response and love. The actor's fans are eager to watch the movie in theatres and have already begun the countdown.

Pushpa: The Rise, the first part, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 17, is just 50 days away. Fans have begun the countdown of the biggest pan-Indian release Pushpa: The Rise and are already trending on Twitter. They are sharing unseen videos and photos of Allu Arjun as they trend Twitter with #50DaysForPushpaRajArrival.

It is to be noted that every single update from Pushpa: The Rise broke every single record in Tollywood. Introduction to Pushpa Raj, the monumental response is ever-changing. It is the first and fastest to amass 70 Million views on Youtube with 1.6 Million likes. From Fahad Faasil's poster to Rashmika Mandanna's poster, every little thing of Pushpa made a huge noise and made sure everyone heard it.

The music of Pushpa: The Rise, composed by Devi Sri Prasad deserves a special mention too as all the songs are getting thunderous responses from the audiences. All three songs, which were released so far including Dakko Dakko Meka, Srivalli and the latest one Saami Saami became an instant chartbuster, raking up views and likes like nobody's business.

Allu Arjun’s next movie is generating a fair bit of hype even before it is released. This is partly due to Allu Arjun’s success and also Pushpa director Sukumar’s success in his last venture with Ram Charan, Rangasthalam.

Pushpa is to be based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Pushpa will supposedly have a jam-packed action chase sequence which is being touted as one of the biggest spectacles for the movie. Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist of the film.