Pushpa: The Rise: Kamal Haasan watches with Devi Sri Prasad; Guru Randhawa calls Allu Arjun 'Legend'

The craze of Pushpa: The Rise crossed all the language barriers. The film was a huge blockbuster in Bollywood too. The film got huge compliments from many actors and filmmakers in all languages across India. Many great personalities from Bollywood shared their views about the film on their social media handles. They appreciated Allu Arjun personally for his performance and swag in the film. Kamal Haasan & Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa are the latest celebs who are awestruck with the movie.

On January 16, music director Devi Sri Prasad met Kamal Haasan and suggested he watch Pushpa: The Rise. The duo watched the film and showered praise on the cast and crew. The composer shared photos from their meeting and wrote, "Dearest ULAGANAYAGAN @ikamalhaasan sir. Thanku so much 4 taking out time & watching our#PushpaTheRiseOnPrime. U r d sweetest Sir. ThankU 4 all d lovely words about d work of all of Us."

Guru Randhawa also watched the movie and is all praises for Allu Arjun's brilliant performance. The singer tweeted, #PushpaTheRule is such a finest work of cinema. @alluarjun bhai the superstar, Legend. @iamRashmika what great performance. Kudos to whole team for making such an incredible movie. More power to Sukumar sir. And my bro @ThisIsDSP done the magic again."

Humbled by his kind words, Allu Arjun wrote back, "Thank you sooo much my brother. Your compliments are as heart warming as your voice . So glad u liked it that much . Thank you for all the love . Humbled."

In Pushpa, he played the role of a Red Sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna played opposite him as Srivalli. Devi Sri Prasad composed tunes, marking this third collaboration with director Sukumar and Allu Arjun. Fahadh Faasil played a key role which will be explored more in the second part, Pushpa: The Rule.