Pushpa: The Rise UPDATES: Allu Arjun on his movie’s clash with Spiderman: We should celebrate cinema

Talking about her de-glam avatar in Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika said, "I knew I was playing a different character. I know I had to give my heart soul for it. I was getting the opportunity to work with Allu Arjun I didn't have to think that way. For me, it was all about the performance. I had no inhibitions. This is a whole different world that we are entering. Sir has done such hard work and I cant have inhibitions while working with him. I have to be perfect, do good work. For me, it was all about performance in this film".

On the other hand, Allu Arjun said that Rashmika's role was very challenging. "It’s not a very conventional glamourous role. It is quite challenging and I was fearing if would she feel that she is not looking good because that is a very huge factor that plays on the mind. And if your mind is not clear, the performance will not be clear. But then, after she landed on the set, she started working, I think she had the mindset that this film is this and we have to justify this film," he added.