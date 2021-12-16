Pushpa: The Rise UPDATES: Allu Arjun on his movie’s clash with Spiderman: We should celebrate cinema
Interestingly, there have been speculations about Allu Arjun's big Bollywood debut. Talking about it, the superstar stated, "I love Hindi cinema. I love Hindi music. It will be definitely a great point in my career if I do a Hindi film. It will be a landmark moment in my career. Nothing has excited me. When everything falls in place, we will try to come up with something big".
Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to Chiranjeevi and everyone who has supported him in his journey so far. He said, " I can not say I'm a self-made actor. I come from a filmy background. I'm grateful for the support I have got".
While Rashmika has given several hit films, the actress emphasised that content is very important for her. "For me, I think as much of fame and glamour, there is good content. I don't look at what's happening, for me, my character is the game", she added.
After Rashmika, Allu Arjun also spoke about being addressed as an Indian actor and said that the gap between Hindi Cinema and South Cinema has been bridged over the years. "If you see how trends have been running in last few years, there was a very clear gap between Hindi cinema and south cinema. But over the last decade, the gap has been bridged. And now, coming decade, the lines will be so blurred that language won't matter. It will be Indian cinema. We as the Indian entertainment industry are going to be one of the biggest players in the world," he added.
Rashmika Mandana, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry, spoke about being referred to as an Indian actor. She said, "In last one decade we have seen such shift and before I entered. I feel proud and think it is a better time to enter the industry. In a couple of years, it will be all about Indian film and not South or Bollywood. It is amazing.to.see how people want good content".
As Pushpa: The Rise is set to hit the theatres tomorrow, the next installment of the movie is expected to be out next year. Talking about the same, Devi Sri Prasad said, "When Sukumar narrated itself I was how I would accommodate all in one. Then they came with the idea of dividing it into two parts. When Sukumar sir narrated I thought it is 4 hours film. When we started shooting it got even longer. The film is clearly telling that I cannot be into one part. It was saying it should be in 2 parts"
To note, Pushpa: The Rise will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. And while Allu Arjun is excited about the multi-lingual release, he said, "Everything has been sorted and going good all over. Every language is opening".
The superstar sang praises for the legendary Amitabh Bachchan at the event and even called himself an ardent fan. "I am inspired by Amitabh Bachchan. In a long span of my career, so many years, I absolutely adore the megastar of the country, Amitabh Ji. I am an ardent fan of him. Even if I get old, I should continue acting how gracefully he is acting. You should work as gracefully as he does".
While there has been a trend of making remakes, Allu Arjun asserted, "All actors can come to South, we have so many talented actors. They are all phenomenal. I have not done a remake yet, I'm scared. It is not that I'm saying no but I keep myself away from remake. From childhood, we have always watched a lot of films. Am a multi-cultured person, and grew up watching Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada films. As I grew up, I started watching Hindi, Bangla and other cinema. Of course, I watch Hindi cinema".
During the event, Allu Arjun also sent his best wishes to Ranveer Singh for his upcoming movie 83. This isn't all. He also congratulated him for bringing back the audience to theatres with Sooryavanshi after the COVID 19 pandemic.
To note, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise will witness a box office clash with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Talking about the same, the superstar stated, "I think we should be graceful. Hindi cinema welcomed South and vice versa. The same way we should be graceful in inviting English movies here. I cinema, I don't think language should be a barrier. I think Spiderman Pushpa should get back the audience in the cinemas. We should celebrate cinema."
Allu Arjun, who happens to be a south superstar, stated, "It is not about south or Hindi cinema, but we will all grow as Indian cinema".
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad was all praises for Allu Arjun's work in Pushpa: The Rise and said, "I can tell you one thing sure, this is another league. The way he has performed, you will fall in love with Allu Arjun all over again. You will love the movie frame to frame".
During the event, Rashmika got candid about the film and said, "We didn't have any idea what we were going into. It was magical and has turned out to be one. For the first time ever I gave a nod to the film without knowing anything about it".
Allu Arjun, who is playing the lead role in Pushpa: The Rise, made a statement in an all black outfit as he arrived for the mega event for his film. He was seen greeting co-star Rashmika Mandana with a warm hug at the event and also made sure to wave at the paps.
Rashmika Mandana, who is seen playing the lead role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, has arrived for the mega event. The diva looked stunning in her shimmery green coloured outfit and her panache was unmissable.
Ahead of the much awaited release of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, the team is set for a mega event. And while it has created a great buzz in the town, the stage is now set for the event which will will be attended by lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana.
The mega event will kickstart from 11:15 AM in Mumbai and present will be Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Director Sukumar, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and Producers Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Manish Shah.
The much-awaited Pan-India film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.
Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Pushpa: