Pushpa: The Rise: Makers share a glimpse of Samantha as she begins shoot for sizzling dance number

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise shared a glimpse of Samantha as she has begun shoot for the sizzling dance number of the year. The makers shared a pic without revealing her look from the song and is being shot in a gigantic set at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The peppy song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and composed by DSP.

the makers shared a pic of Samantha flaunting her midriff in a sequin blue skirt and blouse and fans are going gaga over it as this is the first-ever special dance number of the actress. Earlier she has played girls next door or intense roles so his sizzling avatar has set major expectations among the moviegoers. And the makers have also promised that it will be 'Sizzling Song of The Year.'

Take a look the poster here:

This special number of Samantha will be the fifth single of Pushpa: The Rise and is said to be huge and grand. Reports state that Sam is charging a whopping Rs 1.5 crore for the dance number.