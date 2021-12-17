Pushpa: The Rise: Ram Charan gives his best on film’s release to Sukumar, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Sukumar’s much talked about venture, Pushpa: The Rise is finally up for release today. On this eventful day, Telugu star Ram Charan took to Twitter to wish the makers and Allu Arjun. He wrote “Bunny, #Puspha is going be spectacular! Your hardwork is unparalleled Sukumar Garu, your vision is mind blowing I wish Rashmika and the entire team all the very best for a spectacular release today”! Many celebrities from both South and Bollywood took to social media to give their best to the film.

The much hyped outing by director Sukumar has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as leads. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil in a crucial part. Allu Arjun’s latest project narrates the tale of struggle between natives of a forests with the smugglers, where the rare red sandalwood is being taken illegally. The movie is based in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. Devi Sri Prasad has provided the film’s score and cinematography has been performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. Pushpa; The Rise is now available for viewers in theatres . The film has been released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

@alluarjun @aryasukku @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, team Pushpa reached Mumbai for a mega event yesterday. The film’s lead cast Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad were a part of the promotional event. The makers have already announced a sequel to the Sukumar’s project. The second part of the film is expected to release in 2022.