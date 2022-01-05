Pushpa: The Rise: Ram Gopal Varma praises Allu Arjun & thanks him for taking regional cinema to National level

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all praises for Allu Arjun and his recently released blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The director, who has at many instances called Allu Arjun his favourite actor, thanked him for taking regional cinema to the National level with his movie. RGV also said that despite big Bollywood films like 83, Antim, and Satyameva Jayate, it is wonderful that Pushpa bagged blockbuster response from all over the nation.

The director tweeted, "{Hey @alluarjun, After the fate of biggies like #Anthim #SatyamevaJayate2 and #83 Kudos to you with #Pushpa for making REGIONAL CINEMA into NATIONAL CINEMA."

A few months ago, the controversial director took a jibe at Mega family and called Allu Arjun, a self-made star, and declared him as the current Megastar of Tollywood. Even in many interviews, RGV has praised Allu Arjun for making it big in the industry despite being from the farmer's family.

Today also, Ram Gopal Varma was all over the news and this time for all the right reasons. He raised a serious question regarding the fixed ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and asked industry people to speak up. In a series of tweets, he questioned Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) regarding the cap fixed on cinema tickets by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The minister responded positively to all the questions posed by RGV and also claimed that he will no longer speak up about the ticket issues.