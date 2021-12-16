Pushpa: The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a green shimmer lehenga at the mega event; PICS

Ahead of release this Friday, the team of Pushpa: The Rise has reached Mumbai for a mega event . The female lead Rashmika Mandanna choose a shimmery green coloured outfit and completed it with minimal makeup for the day. The dive stunned in this look full of panache. The promotional event for the much anticipated film will be attended by lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, film’s director Sukumar, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and producers Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Manish Shah, along with others.

The much-anticipated project of Allu Arjun will also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The story of Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film depicts the struggle between natives of a forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers of this rare treasure. The film's music has been taken care of by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been done by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The film is going to released primarily in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Meanwhile, the makers have already announced that the film would be releasing in two parts, with the second installment coming out in 2022. The sequel is likely to retain the primary cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The trailer for Pushpa garnered a lot of appreciation, now it remains to be seen if the audience gives their nod to the film as well.