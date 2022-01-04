Pushpa: The Rise success bash: Director Sukumar, composer DSP and others have a gala time

These photos clearly show that each and every team member of Pushpa ended up having a great time. The Sukumar directorial has received a tremendous response from not just the fans but also from the film fraternity. The film’s box office numbers tell a similar tale. In addition to this, the celebs recreated some iconic dialogues from the film on their social media handles. Pushpa released in theatres on 17 December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the makers have already started working on second part of the film. Pushpa: The Rise 2 is likely to go on floor this year itself. The second part of the flick will retain the main cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Meanwhile, after enjoying the success of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her mark in Bollywood. The actress will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film will hit the silver screens on 13 May 2022. She will also work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in film Goodbye. Vikas Behl is directing the flick.