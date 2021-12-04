Pushpa: The Rise Trailer Tease: Allu Arjun's massy avatar will leave you excited for official video on Dec 6

Ahead of the trailer, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, first part, teased the audiences with a tease video and the response it is receiving is tremendous. The tease video gives glimpses of action, romance and drama. The full trailer will release on December 6 and the time is yet to be announced.

The pan Indian film is gearing up to release in theatres in all languages on December 17, 2021. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "#1 FireFire#PushpaTrailer Tease." We see Allu Arjun braving various challenges in the forest, including wild animals, poisonous snakes, and his human rivals.

Pushpa is a story revolving around red sandalwood smuggling set in the Nallamalla forest written and directed by creative genius Sukumar. This movie marks the third collaboration between Sukumar and Allu Arjun after Arya and Arya 2. Rashmika plays Srivalli, the love interest of Pushpa Raj. The movie is produced under the banners Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamasetty Media.

The film’s production is going on at a brisk pace. The makers recently shot a special dance number with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pushpa The Rise is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 17th December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages simultaneously.