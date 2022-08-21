Pushpa: The Rule: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa sequel to be officially launched tomorrow with Pooja

Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna bacame household names ever since the sucess of their 2021 action entertainer Pushpa: The Rise. Ever since the makers annoucned the sequel to this blockbuster hit, the movie buffs have been waiting with bated breath for the movie to commence shooting. Now, the mahurat pooja for the movie will finally take place tomorrow. Along with AA as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli reprising their roles, Fahadh Faasil will also be seen SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat yet again.

Check out the post below:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda shares an update on his next with Pushpa director Sukumar; Watch