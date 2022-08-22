Pushpa: The Rule: Mahurat pooja for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's sequel begins; PHOTO

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 22, 2022 10:06 AM IST  |  12.3K
Pushpa: The Rule mahurat pooja
As we informed you earlier, the mahurat pooja of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule took place today. The Icon star was missing from the ceremony as he is in New York right now for the India Day celebration in the big Apple.

Check out the picture below:

