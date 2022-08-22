Pushpa: The Rule: Mahurat pooja for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's sequel begins; PHOTO
Take a look at the pictures from the mahurat pooja of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna led Pushpa: The Rise.
As we informed you earlier, the mahurat pooja of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule took place today. The Icon star was missing from the ceremony as he is in New York right now for the India Day celebration in the big Apple.
Check out the picture below:
