Pushpa: Samantha begins shoot for her first special dance number in Allu Arjun starrer

Samantha has currently begun shooting for her first-ever special number in Allu Arjun's upcoming pan-Indian film Pushpa: The Rise, which is the first part of Pushpa. Reportedly, the song will be shot over five days in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The peppy song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Samantha is gearing up for her first special appearance in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise. The stunner has been roped in for a dance number and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a special one. Amidst the buzz, reports state that Sam is charging a whopping Rs 1.5 crore for the dance number.

This special number of Samantha will be the fifth single of Pushpa: The Rise and makers have promised that it will be huge and grand. A few days ago, the fourth single titled Eyy Bidda Idi Naa Bidda and seem to hit the right chords among music lovers.

Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Suniel, Anasuya Bhardwaj and others in key roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise, the first part is all set for the big release on December 17, 2021.

After her split with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha took a break from work for a few months. She has now resumed work and also has two bilingual films along with international project with BAFTA-winning director John Phillips.