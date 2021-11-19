Pushpa: Is Samantha charging a whopping amount for a dance number in Allu Arjun starrer?

Samantha is gearing up for her first special appearance in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise. The stunner has been roped in for a dance number and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a special one. Amidst the buzz, reports state that Sam is charging a whopping Rs 1.5 crore for the dance number.

Reports state, a huge set has been erected at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for Samantha's song and the shoot will commence in the last week of November. However, there is no official word regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu's remuneration for the dance number.

Sharing the news, Mythri Movie Makers, who are backing the project tweeted, "Pushpa's 5th song is special and we needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic)."

Directed by Sukumar, the first part of the film titled, Pushpa: The Rise will release on December 17, 2021. The film also Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist.