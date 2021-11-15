Pushpa: Samantha officially onboard for her career's first dance number for Allu Arjun starrer

Finally, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have officially announced that Samantha is onboard for her career's first-ever dance number. Sharing the news on Twitter, the production house tweeted, "A big Thank You to the supremely talented @Samanthaprabhu2 garu for accepting our request and doing this sizzling number in #PushpaTheRise."

This would be the first special song appearance of her career and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a truly special one. She will be seen in the film's fourth song and fans cannot wait for this sizzling track. Samantha is in full swing and has been signing a lot of movies. Of course, her addition to the star cast is going to be a visual extravaganza.

Take a look:

Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the main antagonist while Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya plays an important role. The first part of the film, Pushpa: The Rise will be out in cinemas on December 17.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha has already shot for her role with Samantha in her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Arha, who is making her acting debut, will be seen playing the role of younger Prince Bharata.

