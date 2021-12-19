Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaps praise on Allu Arjun, calls his performance ‘absolutely stunning’

Allu Arjun's pan-Indian film, Pushpa: The Rise, one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood finally hit the theatres on December 17. The much-awaited film has garnered attention and praise from fans as well as the critics. 'Pushpa' is a two-part action drama around red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The movie’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Interestingly, Samantha also appears in a special song. Allu Arjun’s performance in the film has been most appreciated.

And while Allu Arjun is basking in the success of the movie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and penned an appreciation post. The famous actress told her fans that Allu Arjun’s performance in Pusha will keep them hooked. Sharing a poster from the movie, Samantha wrote, “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was (fire emoticons) I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired.”

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Prakash Raj in the lead role. To note, Pushpa: the Rise marks the third collaboration of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films such as Arya and Arya 2.

