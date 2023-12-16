Pushpa star Allu Arjun refuses Rs 10 Cr. brand endorsement for THIS reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but even before the movie opened in theaters, Allu Arjun made headlines for a bold choice. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor reportedly turned down a whopping Rs 10 crore offer from a liquor and pan masala brand that wanted its logo to be prominently displayed in the movie every time Pushpa, his character, smokes or chews.

This isn't the first time Allu Arjun has stood firm against promoting such products. After the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, a tobacco company reportedly offered him a hefty sum for a TV commercial. However, he politely declined that offer as well.

Allu Arjun's star power has skyrocketed since Pushpa catapulted him to pan-India stardom. While his demand in the endorsement market has soared, leading to him fetching significant amounts for other brands, he has consistently drawn a line when it comes to alcohol, tobacco, and their surrogates.

Allu Arjun's decision speaks volumes about his commitment to his values and his deep respect for his fans. He understands the influence he wields and chooses to use it responsibly, prioritizing social well-being over quick financial gains.

More about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Joining Allu Arjun are talented names like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu, with Sukumar wielding the director's reins once again. Mythri Movie Makers, helmed by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, backs the project, while Devi Sri Prasad returns to enthrall audiences with his music.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is currently engrossed in bringing Pushpa 2: The Rule to life. Beyond Pushpa 2, another exciting collaboration awaits Allu Arjun. He is set to join forces with acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time. Rumors are swirling about the project being a period drama set against the backdrop of India's fight for independence, with the possibility of Arjun sharing the screen with Trisha Krishnan.

