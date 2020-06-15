  1. Home
Pushpa: Sukumar plans to resume shoot of the Allu Arjun starrer with a duet song in Hyderabad?

The latest news reports suggest that the director Sukumar is hoping to resume the shoot of the film soon in Hyderabad's Ramoji film city.
Mumbai
The south film, Pushpa is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film Pushpa, will feature Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. The film will also star the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in the southern drama. The Allu Arjun starrer is helmed by ace south film director Sukumar. The latest news reports suggest that the director Sukumar is hoping to resume the shoot of the film soon in Hyderabad's Ramoji film city. The makers of Pushpa are looking forward to restart the shoot of the film in July's first week.

There is no official word out yet from the makers of the southern film about the date when the cast and crew of Pushpa will resume the filming work. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers will resume the shooting with a duet song from July first week. The song will feature the film's lead actors, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The news reports about Pushpa state that the film's director Sukumar wants to complete the filming work on all the songs of the film. The film Pushpa is one of the most awaited dramas from the southern film industry.

The fans and followers of the Stylish Star are eagerly waiting for the film. The south star Allu Arjun delivered a massive hit in the blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The superhit drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also featured south siren Pooja Hegde in the lead. 

(ALSO READ: Pushpa: Allu Arjun's 6 minute scene worth whopping 6 crore to be shot in India to help film fraternity workers)

Credits :tollywood.net

