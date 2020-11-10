Pushpa: Sukumar plans to shoot a major portion of the Allu Arjun starrer by early December?

The director Sukumar wants to wrap up a major part of the shoot of Pushpa by early December state the news reports.

The latest news reports about the much awaited film Pushpa state that the cast and crew of the Allu Arjun starrer have resumed the shooting. The news updates about the Sukumar directorial state that the team has reportedly reached Maredumilli forests located in East Godavari district to resume the shooting of the Allu Arjun starrer. The director wants to wrap up a major part of the shoot by early December state the news reports. The news reports earlier on stated that the cast and crew of the highly anticipated drama Pushpa will resume the shoot from November 10.

The upcoming film will feature the Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. The sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead of the much awaited drama. The news reports state that the upcoming Sukumar directorial will revolve around the smuggling of red sandalwood. The makers of Pushpa have not yet announced what the theme of the film is. But the first look poster of the Allu Arjun starrer looks very intense. The makers had previously released the first look poster of the film and the fans loved it.

The fans and film audiences also took to their social media handles to share their thoughts about the first look poster of Pushpa. The fans and followers of Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The news reports state that the cast and crew of Pushpa resumed shoot after 10 months.

